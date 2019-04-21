Analysts Set Quidel Co. (QDEL) Price Target at $72.00

Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Quidel from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub cut Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Quidel from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

QDEL stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,248. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.37. Quidel has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $132.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.26 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 25,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,391,022.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,725.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas D. Brown sold 17,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total value of $1,156,248.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,189,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,848 shares of company stock worth $18,490,522 in the last 90 days. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Quidel in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Quidel by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

