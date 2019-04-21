Analysts Set Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) PT at $38.00

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 10,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $426,860.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,887,505.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $277,970.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,729,097.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,609 shares of company stock valued at $737,672. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,271,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,899,049 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,173,000 after buying an additional 966,672 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,406,965 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $45,403,000 after buying an additional 680,215 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,206 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $24,116,000 after buying an additional 363,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,158,083 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $271,664,000 after buying an additional 356,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $40.95. The company had a trading volume of 511,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $28.05 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The food distribution company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.