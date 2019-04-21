Analysts Set NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) Price Target at $43.50

Shares of NutriSystem Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRI) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRI. BidaskClub cut shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of NutriSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NutriSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

Get NutriSystem alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NutriSystem by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 40,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NutriSystem by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,418,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,695,000 after purchasing an additional 71,717 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NutriSystem by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in NutriSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,175,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NutriSystem by 500.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 151,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NTRI stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.48. NutriSystem has a one year low of $26.06 and a one year high of $45.25.

NutriSystem (NASDAQ:NTRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.50 million. NutriSystem had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NutriSystem will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

NutriSystem Company Profile

Nutrisystem, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides weight management products and services for women and men in the United States. The company offers weight loss programs that consist primarily of a pre-packaged food program, digital tools, and counseling. It also provides Nutrisystem Lean13 program, which provides weight loss, and support and counseling services; the South Beach Diet, a weight-loss program; and Nutrisystem 5-day kit, a D' kit that offers individuals with or at risk of type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for NutriSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NutriSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.