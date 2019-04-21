Analysts Set Norbord Inc (OSB) PT at $43.13

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their target price on Norbord from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a C$51.00 target price on Norbord and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Norbord from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

Shares of Norbord stock traded up C$0.30 on Thursday, hitting C$33.34. 236,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,988. Norbord has a one year low of C$31.87 and a one year high of C$58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$662.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$684.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norbord will post 2.70081998665824 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

