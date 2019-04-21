Analysts Set MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (MOR) Target Price at $34.50

Shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

NYSEARCA MOR traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,021. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $21.75 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 Company Profile

