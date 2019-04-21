Analysts Set DCC plc (DCC) PT at $8,421.00

DCC plc (LON:DCC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,421 ($110.04).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCC. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,048 ($92.09) to GBX 7,108 ($92.88) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DCC to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 7,900 ($103.23) in a report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,540 ($111.59) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

DCC stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,894 ($90.08). 209,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.45. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.57. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 5,555 ($72.59) and a 52-week high of GBX 7,585 ($99.11).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

