Analysts Set Boyd Group Income Fund (BYD.UN) Price Target at $144.78

Boyd Group Income Fund (TSE:BYD.UN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$144.78.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYD.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$135.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$132.00 to C$161.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$138.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$150.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Income Fund in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

In other Boyd Group Income Fund news, Senior Officer Edward Cheskis sold 200 shares of Boyd Group Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$138.45, for a total value of C$27,690.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,162,793.54.

Shares of BYD.UN stock opened at C$147.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.53. Boyd Group Income Fund has a one year low of C$81.76 and a one year high of C$111.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This is a boost from Boyd Group Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Boyd Group Income Fund’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Boyd Group Income Fund

Boyd Group Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended mutual fund trust. The company, through its operating company, The Boyd Group Inc, operates non-franchised collision repair centers. Its collision repair centers offer automotive collision and glass repair, and related services. The company operates its autobody/autoglass repair and related services facilities, as well as auto glass retail facilities under the Boyd Autobody & Glass, Assured Automotive, Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com trade names in the United States and Canada.

