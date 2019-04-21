Analysts Expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) to Post $0.17 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. TTM Technologies posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $2.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised TTM Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $81,031.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,019.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Pereira sold 5,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $67,940.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,183.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,786 shares of company stock valued at $438,712. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,027,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 747,297 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 489.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 60,558 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000.

TTMI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. The stock had a trading volume of 712,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.97 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.26.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

