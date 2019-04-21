Analysts Expect TriMas Corp (TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to report $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. TriMas posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. TriMas had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $211.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

TRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of TriMas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Zalupski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $80,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Nkcfo LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TriMas by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 30,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TriMas during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,427,000.

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TriMas has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

