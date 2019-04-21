Analysts Expect S&W Seed (SANW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will post sales of $13.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.50 million. S&W Seed posted sales of $22.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $78.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.20 million to $79.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $85.50 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $86.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 16.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 20,253 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 197.1% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 178,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $182,000. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $99.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 0.46. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

