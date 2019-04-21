Analysts Expect Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.00. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Loop Capital set a $67.00 price target on shares of Q2 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Stephens raised shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.35.

In related news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 1,775 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $115,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 146,092 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $9,810,077.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 381,737 shares in the company, valued at $25,633,639.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,689 shares of company stock worth $47,441,404. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Q2 in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Q2 by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,824,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $25,818,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Q2 by 11,963.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 29,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,410. Q2 has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -185.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.