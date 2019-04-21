Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.85 Million

Equities analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post $7.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $10.71 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $4.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $29.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.40 million to $37.74 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.74 million, with estimates ranging from $13.33 million to $33.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.54% and a negative net margin of 91.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PIRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 25,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $2.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.88. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $6.94.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

