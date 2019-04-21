Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $185.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) to report sales of $185.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $206.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $259.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $767.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $659.00 million to $889.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $807.51 million, with estimates ranging from $664.00 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $215.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $5.00 target price on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Laredo Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 484.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 302,553 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 51,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $187,459,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 4,925.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,021,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,348 shares in the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LPI remained flat at $$3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,779,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,939. Laredo Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

