Analysts Expect GMS Inc (GMS) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.78. GMS reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.13). GMS had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $723.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. ValuEngine downgraded GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. GMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 56.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 301,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 108,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of GMS by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GMS by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,821 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 47,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of GMS by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after acquiring an additional 428,497 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GMS traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.31. 480,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,565. GMS has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $702.30 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

