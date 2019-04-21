Analysts Expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Donnelley Financial Solutions reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $200.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.17 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.25.

DFIN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 106,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,377. The firm has a market cap of $530.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 410,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 18,363 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,894,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,708,000 after purchasing an additional 86,359 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,352,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,069,000 after purchasing an additional 84,263 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,051,000 after purchasing an additional 73,306 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

