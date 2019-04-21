Analysts Expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report $3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.29 and the lowest is $3.23. Affiliated Managers Group reported earnings of $3.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $14.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.00 to $14.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $15.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.02 to $16.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.99 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 18.11%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.87 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian sold 1,694 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $187,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,295.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 649.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 397 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG opened at $113.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.49. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Affiliated Managers Group (AMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.