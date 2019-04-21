Analysts Anticipate WSFS Financial Co. (WSFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) will report sales of $125.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.95 million to $126.77 million. WSFS Financial posted sales of $105.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year sales of $611.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $610.28 million to $613.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $659.93 million, with estimates ranging from $651.04 million to $668.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 29.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WSFS shares. Stephens set a $51.00 price objective on WSFS Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 14,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $645,361.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,329.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 216,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 257,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,664,000 after buying an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 158,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.05. 189,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

