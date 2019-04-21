Analysts Anticipate Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.31. Medical Properties Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medical Properties Trust.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $180.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.68 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 129.59% and a return on equity of 8.83%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.79.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 273,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $5,121,361.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,160,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,449,876.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 76,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,401,961.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPW traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,166,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,953. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.74. Medical Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 72.99%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

