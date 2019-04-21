Analysts Anticipate Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) to Post $0.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) to announce earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.69. Generac posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.46 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Generac had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $563.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Generac’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Shares of GNRC traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 195,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,008. Generac has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $60.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In related news, insider Russell S. Minick sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $1,642,983.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,415 shares in the company, valued at $757,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,035,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 721,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,326,291.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,283 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,583 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Generac by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.