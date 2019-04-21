Analysts Anticipate First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (FIBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $151.84 Million

Brokerages expect that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post sales of $151.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.10 million and the lowest is $149.40 million. First Interstate Bancsystem reported sales of $135.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Interstate Bancsystem will report full-year sales of $655.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $647.33 million to $665.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $697.07 million, with estimates ranging from $679.00 million to $722.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Interstate Bancsystem.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.76 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Stephens began coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Monday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.90 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.65.

In other news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 15,670 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $644,663.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 2,204 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $92,854.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at $717,347.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,340,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after purchasing an additional 804,884 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 1,056,289.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 792,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,495,000 after purchasing an additional 792,217 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,855,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,924,000 after purchasing an additional 349,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,472,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,384,000 after buying an additional 295,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate Bancsystem stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.56. 132,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,702. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

