Analysts Anticipate Continental Building Products Inc (CBPX) to Announce $0.34 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Building Products Inc (NYSE:CBPX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Continental Building Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.42. Continental Building Products reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Building Products will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Continental Building Products.

Continental Building Products (NYSE:CBPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $140.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.07 million. Continental Building Products had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 14.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Continental Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Sunday, January 27th. Raymond James cut Continental Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Building Products in a report on Monday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

In other news, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $39,899.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 951,920.0% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after acquiring an additional 475,960 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 552.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 480,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,034,000 after acquiring an additional 406,710 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 15,441.4% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 333,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,523,000 after acquiring an additional 331,373 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Continental Building Products by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 774,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after acquiring an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Building Products in the fourth quarter valued at $7,945,000.

NYSE:CBPX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.93. 240,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,890. The stock has a market cap of $878.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.09. Continental Building Products has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Continental Building Products Company Profile

Continental Building Products, Inc manufactures and sells gypsum wallboard and complementary finishing products in the eastern United States and eastern Canada. The company sells its products to gypsum wallboard distributors, buying groups, wholesalers, and mass merchants in the new residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets under the LiftLite, Mold Defense, and Weather Defense brand names.

