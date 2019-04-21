Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) General Counsel Sells $195,910.26 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 9,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $195,910.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 159,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,306,104.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $943.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.37. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $89.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.46 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 233.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

