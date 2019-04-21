Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Position Increased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.1% of BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in Amgen by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 66,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 23,544 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,738,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Amgen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,983,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $377,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,933.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $1,144,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $177.47 on Friday. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.22 and a twelve month high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 66.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho set a $208.00 target price on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.11.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

