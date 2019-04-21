American Research & Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,743 Nike Inc (NKE)

American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,743 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $84.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Cowen set a $80.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.10.

Shares of NKE opened at $89.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $64.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. Nike’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nike’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $12,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,539,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,276,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,504 shares of company stock valued at $26,620,816. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Research & Management Co. Purchases Shares of 1,743 Nike Inc (NKE)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/american-research-management-co-purchases-shares-of-1743-nike-inc-nke.html.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.