American Century Companies Inc. Trims Position in Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 356.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MBIN opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $682.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.88. Merchants Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.05 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 33.07%. On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MBIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

