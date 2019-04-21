American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,857,000 after buying an additional 30,439 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 114,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $362.64 million, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $16.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Takes Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/american-century-companies-inc-takes-position-in-carrols-restaurant-group-inc-tast.html.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of July 1, 2018, it owned and operated 807 BURGER KING restaurants. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.