Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,318 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AMBEV S A/S alerts:

NYSE ABEV opened at $4.36 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMBEV S A/S (ABEV) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/21/ambev-s-a-s-abev-shares-sold-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Santander downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

AMBEV S A/S Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for AMBEV S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMBEV S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.