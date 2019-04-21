Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Holdings Raised by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 4.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price objective (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,139.02.

AMZN opened at $1,861.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $916.05 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,307.00 and a 1 year high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at $75,314,978.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

