Altus Midstream (ALTM) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altus Midstream Company is a pure-play, Permian Basin midstream C-corporation. The company or its subsidiaries own substantially all of the gas gathering, processing and transportation assets servicing Apache Corporation’s production in the Alpine High play in the Delaware Basin. Altus Midstream Company, formerly known as Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALTM. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Altus Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altus Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE ALTM opened at $5.00 on Friday. Altus Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

In related news, major shareholder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 107,114 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $759,438.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 552,314 shares of company stock worth $3,466,354.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Comerica Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $156,000.

About Altus Midstream

There is no company description available for Altus Midstream Co

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.