Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Lifted by Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC

Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 99.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 96 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,153.42 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $1,300.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,329.91.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,241.47 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The stock has a market cap of $863.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 47.49 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

