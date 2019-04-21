Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allscripts continues to gain from its Software, Delivery, Support and Maintenance units, which delivered solid growth in the last couple of quarters. Significant growth in bookings also buoys optimism. The company’s growth in revenue cycle services along with the recently-closed acquisition of HealthGrid is likely to boost its FollowMyHealth patient engagement platform. Apart from these, management is optimistic about the collaboration with Microsoft made in the recent past. On the flip side, the company’s core Client Services unit has reported dismal performance in recent times. Also, Allscripts saw significant margin contraction in the last reported quarter. The company is exposed to integration risks. Intense competition in the niche space is an added concern. Over the past year, Allscripts has underperformed its industry.”

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDRX. Citigroup cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.35.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $9.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.30. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.54 and a fifty-two week high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.52 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDRX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 2,814.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 94,781 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343,186 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 97,081 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,346,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.