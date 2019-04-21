Allion (ALL) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Allion coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. Allion has a market cap of $1,800.00 and $0.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Allion has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Allion Profile

Allion (ALL) is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all . The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Allion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Allion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

