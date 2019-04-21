Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to post earnings of $3.88 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.66. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $3.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $13.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.35 to $14.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.25 to $15.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Macquarie raised Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiant Travel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.15.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 9,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $1,246,822.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,987,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,495,465.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGT stock opened at $131.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.87. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $98.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

