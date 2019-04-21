Allegheny Technologies (ATI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.88 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ATI opened at $25.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.18.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, insider Richard J. Harshman sold 20,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $588,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barabara S. Jeremiah sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $192,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,833 shares in the company, valued at $866,463.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 45,628 shares of company stock worth $1,301,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.91.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

