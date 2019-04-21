ALLCOIN Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (ALC)

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 21st. One ALLCOIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ALLCOIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020016 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020111 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003254 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004179 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00005115 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004878 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00012894 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00011137 BTC.

About ALLCOIN

ALC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx . The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin . ALLCOIN’s official website is www.allcoin.ca

Buying and Selling ALLCOIN

ALLCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

