Align Technology (ALGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $331.07.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $281.49 on Thursday. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $177.93 and a 1-year high of $398.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.13.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $534.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.31, for a total value of $5,166,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yuval Shaked sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $102,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,633. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Align Technology by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,452,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $279,521,000 after purchasing an additional 244,095 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Align Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,162,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.