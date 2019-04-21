Akoustis Technologies (AKTS) and Lattice (LTTC) Critical Contrast

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Lattice (OTCMKTS:LTTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Lattice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,327.82% -134.31% -77.94% Lattice N/A N/A N/A

20.9% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Lattice shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Akoustis Technologies and Lattice, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 1 6 0 2.86 Lattice 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $10.17, indicating a potential upside of 47.56%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Lattice.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Lattice’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.20 million 171.73 -$21.73 million N/A N/A Lattice N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Lattice has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Lattice on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and smart systems technology and commercialization center foundry, as well as manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, and Wi-Fi premise equipment. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

Lattice Company Profile

Lattice Incorporated provides telecommunications services to correctional facilities in the United States. It also provides technology and engineering services to other service providers in the corrections market. The company's products and services include Corrections Operating Platform, a suite of hardware and software solutions designed to deliver benefits to corrections facilities; Nexus inmate telephone system; CellMate, a mobile inmate communications device; and Netvisit, a video visitation solution to reduce corrections staff burden. It also offers NetVisit, a video arraignment technology that enables inmates to remain at the jail facility while a Judge conducts the arraignment over a real-time video connection; and account deposit platform that provides inmates and their families and friends with various phone account types. The company was formerly known as Science Dynamics Corporation and changed its name to Lattice Incorporated in February 2007. Lattice Incorporated was founded in 1973 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

