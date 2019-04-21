AIT Therapeutics (AITB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage anti-microbial therapeutic company using nitric oxide to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections, which are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. It is advancing its revolutionary respiratory targeted system in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria. AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AIT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS AITB opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. AIT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.32. As a group, analysts forecast that AIT Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

