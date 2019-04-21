Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Air Lease during the first quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Air Lease by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank bought a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AL opened at $37.80 on Friday. Air Lease Corp has a 12-month low of $28.13 and a 12-month high of $47.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Air Lease had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease Corp will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Air Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

