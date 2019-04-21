After encouraging China GDP data shares mixed

Important share benchmarks were mixed from Asia on Wednesday after China announced its economy grew at a greater than expected 6.4% annual rate in the past quarter.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 index gained 0.3% to 22,277.97 and the Shanghai Composite additional 0.3percent to 3,264.67. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index edged 0.1% greater to 30,152.11 while the S&P ASX 200 at Australia dropped 0.3percent to 6,257.20.

Get alerts:

Shares climbed in Taiwan and Singapore.

China’s 6.4% rate of economic growth in January-March was consistent with Beijing’s official yearly target for 6-6.5% growth and indicates government attempts to halt a recession are working.

But it matched the quarter for its weakest growth since 2009 and also did little to spur buying excitement.

“It’s not entirely clear what is behind this particular strength. Growth in industrial sales for export warms up from 4.2% year-on-year to 5.7percent but does not stand out as particularly strong,” Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics said in a commentary.

“Domestic demand has picked up also, but similarly, the gains seem more modest compared to those in industrial output,” it stated.

Meanwhile, Japan released exchange data for March showing its exports fell 2.4percent in the year before, although the trade surplus sank 33%. Analysts said the statistics indicate demand overall remains feeble.

But on Wall Street, stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday, erasing losses from the afternoon before. The gains arrived as traders integral up the most recent batch of company earnings reports and followed a rally.

Financial stocks led the way higher as bond yields rose. That pushes interest rates high, enabling banks to earn more income on loans. BlackRock and Progressive directed the sector after every firm reported quarterly results.

Qualcomm powered technology industry stocks higher, gaining 23.2% in its best day in 20 decades, on information the chipmaker and Apple had settled their bitter legal dispute based on a number of the technology that permits iPhones to connect to the web.

The deal needs Apple to pay an undisclosed amount to Qualcomm. It also comes with a licensing agreement that likely involves recurring obligations to the chip maker that is cellular.

The surprise truce announced afternoon came just as the former allies turned antagonists were facing off in a court trial that was likely to unfold during the next month at San Diego. This trial, which likewise included the crucial iPhone providers of Apple was abruptly finished by the resolution.

Firms that posted encouraging outcome helped put traders at a buying mood.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.1percent to 2,907.06. The indicator had not closed over 8,000 points as October.

The Russell 2000 index of little stocks selected up 0.2% to 1,582.79.

But analysts anticipate first-quarter outcomes for S&P 500 firms are the weakest in just 3 decades.

“Unless we have some important misses, we should do OK.”

The return on the 10 year Treasury note climbed to 2.59% from 2.55% Monday. The 10 year Treasury yield has been rising since late last month, when it fell to 2.37percent amid a crescendo of concerns that global economic growth was slowing.

ENERGY: Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose gained 48 cents to $64.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 1 percent to repay at $64.05 per barrel Tuesday. It picked up 0.8percent to close at $71.72 per barrel in London.

CURRENCIES: The dollar slipped to 111.99 Japanese yen by 112.01 yen. The euro strengthened to $1.1311 from $1.1282.

___

AP Business Writer Alex Veiga contributed.