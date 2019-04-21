Adyen NV (ADYEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Adyen NV (AMS:ADYEN) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €626.00 ($727.91).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €775.00 ($901.16) target price on Adyen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €700.00 ($813.95) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays set a €400.00 ($465.12) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €670.00 ($779.07) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €624.00 ($725.58) price objective on Adyen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th.

About Adyen

See Also: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.