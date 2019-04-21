Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of a therapeutic agent for the treatment of alcohol use disorder. The company’s lead product consists of AD04 which is in clinical stage. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in CHARLOTTESVILLE. “

ADIL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Adial Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Adial Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Dawson James reissued a buy rating on shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:ADIL opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $9.44.

In other news, insider Bankole A. Johnson bought 73,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $240,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADIL. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,053,000. 2.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

