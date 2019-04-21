ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) Price Down 16% This Week

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, BiteBTC and Bit-Z. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $49,199.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00098616 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000477 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000267 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Profile

ADM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 101,394,853 coins and its circulating supply is 81,252,842 coins. The official website for ADAMANT Messenger is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bit-Z and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the exchanges listed above.

