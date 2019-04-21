Actuant Co. (ATU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Actuant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Actuant posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Actuant will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Actuant.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.44 million. Actuant had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATU. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Actuant in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Actuant from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

In other Actuant news, VP Roger Roundhouse sold 10,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $231,908.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,052.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Actuant by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Actuant by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Actuant by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Actuant by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Actuant by 11.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Actuant stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $25.98. 347,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,498. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.63. Actuant has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

