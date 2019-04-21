Actinver Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $193,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,683.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $64,596,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,664,227 shares in the company, valued at $89,585,339.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,395,063 over the last ninety days. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL opened at $54.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $54.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.14% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

