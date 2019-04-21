Actinium 24 Hour Volume Hits $640.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0294 or 0.00000560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. Actinium has a total market cap of $289,400.00 and $640.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004680 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wispr (WSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000100 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 9,859,050 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

