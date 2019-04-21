Accenture Plc (ACN) Shares Sold by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Accenture by 10,215.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,674,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 24,435,584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 115,500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,222,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,739,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $825,602,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,830,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $963,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,668,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $437,495.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,942.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $181,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,398 shares of company stock worth $1,870,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ACN. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Accenture to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.58.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $132.63 and a 1 year high of $180.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a $1.46 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

