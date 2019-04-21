ABM Industries, Inc. (ABM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.46.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABM. Zacks Investment Research cut ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Maxim Group set a $45.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $37.37 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ABM Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other news, CFO Diego Anthony Scaglione sold 2,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $106,557.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott J. Giacobbe sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $263,576.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,856 shares of company stock valued at $473,872. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,150,000 after buying an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 47.0% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the third quarter worth $2,412,000.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

