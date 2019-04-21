Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Shares Bought by Alexandria Capital LLC

Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,950 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,787.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 1,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $108,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,922,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock worth $20,485,856 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $73.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.48.

NYSE:ABT opened at $73.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $56.81 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

