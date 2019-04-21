Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.51.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 2,246 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $175,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,906. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph J. Manning sold 5,613 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $446,682.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,458,787.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,485,856. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,101 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 11,614 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.92. 9,712,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,503,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

